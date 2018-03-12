Koei Tecmo Has Published Dynasty Warriors 9 DLC Schedule

Koei Tecmo has published a detailed DLC schedule for Dynasty Warriors 9, which has been released worldwide last month. This DLC will add some of the most-requested content such as turning the unique NPCs Xiahou Ji, Dong Bai, Hua Xiong, and Yuan Shu into playable characters and adding new weapon types with new move sets.

You can check out the Dynasty Warriors 9 DLC schedule right below.

April 2018: Hideaway Customization Pack

Five Hideaway exteriors

Ten new furniture

Five trial missions that can be taken repeatedly

May 2018: Additional Weapon Pack

Three new weapon types with new actions (move sets)

Three models of high-leveled weapons

Summer 2018: Additional Scenario Pack

The unique NPCs Xiahou Ji, Dong Bai, Hua Xiong, and Yuan Shu will be made as playable characters. They will also have their own action gameplay, scenarios, and events.

Although the above DLC packs are also sold separately, you will be able to get them all as soon as they’re available if you have purchased the Dynasty Warriors 9 season pass. While Koei Tecmo has also stated that they will sell the pre-order bonus costumes at a later date, they have not specified when exactly the costumes will be sold to the public.

Dynasty Warriors 9 has been released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam worldwide.

[Source: Koei Tecmo]