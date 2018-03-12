Square Enix Continues to Look for Staff for Final Fantasy VII Remake

While one would hope that development on the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake is pretty far along, a lot of information surrounding the game is currently a mystery. What isn’t a mystery, however, is that Square Enix is still looking to hire people for the remake.

A recent Japanese job listing (via Kotaku) has revealed that the company is looking for “core member” recruits that have game planner experience with level design and Unreal Engine 4 skills. The monthly salary for helping craft one of the most anticipated RPGs in the last 10 years? Not a whole lot, it turns out; the studio is offering potential hires 300,000 yen (~$2,817) for their services, with the job being based out of Tokyo.

While it’s a bit odd that the company is still looking for help so late after announcing the title, it wouldn’t exactly be unheard of. From what we do know, the game seems to be shifting to an “internal setup” of development, with director Tetsuya Nomura saying we shouldn’t expect much new information for some time:

After mentioning the fact that development on the remake has shifted to an internal setup, Nomura said we shouldn’t expect any new information “for a while” as a result: Although there are parts [of Final Fantasy VII Remake] further along than Kingdom Hearts III, such as cutscenes, it is unlikely we’ll share information for a while as we switch from mainly external to mainly internal development.

We’ll have more information on the upcoming game whenever information is revealed, so make sure to stay tuned.

[Source: Kotaku]