Gal*Gun 2 Launches in North America Next Month

Inti Creates has announced today that Gal*Gun 2 will be launching for both PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch later next month. The game will launch April 13 in Europe and April 24 in North America, and to celebrate, the studio has revealed a brand new gameplay trailer for the title.

For those unaware, the game puts players into various situations when a crazy demon is unleashed upon an Academy. Players will have to step up and help put an end to the mischief, and the game will include new girls, gadgets, modes, and an improved Doki Doki mode.

For those unaware with the Gal*Gun series, check out or review for Gal*Gun: Double Peace:

The most interesting part about Gal*Gun is its branching storyline and the systems it uses. Players get to choose which girl they want to date (although certain choices are locked at first), so they’ll see different storylines depending on who they chose to romance. All of the girls are presented as likable, so it actually was tough to decide at first. This is definitely a game meant to be played multiple times, which is good since it only takes a few hours to beat once. Gal*Gun: Double Peace has a surprising amount of heart for a game that has its head lodged firmly in a gutter full of panties. The characters are likable, the plot is goofy in its seriousness, and the premise is so over the top that I couldn’t help but laugh. Sadly, the gameplay simply doesn’t hold up its end of the bargain. This on-rails shooter is too simplistic and doesn’t do a good job of keeping the gameplay feeling fresh.

Gal*Gun 2 will release on April 24 in North America.