Rumor: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fighting Game Coming, Features Huge Roster

Earlier this month, it was revealed that a possible fighting game based on the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure series is being developed by Soft Circle French Bread. Now, it seems that the source who originally leaked that the game is in development has also revealed the possible roster for the upcoming game.

The leak, which comes from Dasvergeben (via Shoryuken)- a renowned leaker in the fighting game community – states that the game will have a 36 character base rosters, including:

Jotaro Kujo

Young and Old Joseph Joestar

Johnny Joestar

Jolyne Cujoh

Yoshikage Kira

DIO

Jonathan Joestar

both Josuke Higashikatas from Part 4 and Part 8

Koichi Hirose

Gyro Zeppeli

Jobin Higashikata

Noriaki Kakyoin

Muhammad Avdol

Jean-Pierre Polnareff

Iggy

Giorno Giovanna

Robert E. O. Speedwagon

Caesar Anthonio Zeppeli

Kars

Wamuu

Hol Horse

Okuyasu Nijimura

Rohan Kishibe

Trish Una

Guido Mista

Diavolo

Narciso Anasui

Ermes Costello

Funny Valentine

Diego Brando

Dio Brando

Father Enrico Pucci

According to the leaker, the last two characters are currently unaccounted for, but the game will apparently feature a wide range of DLC characters as well. Per Dasvergeben, the game will have two Character Passes that have 6 characters in each, which would bring the total game roster up to 48.

According to him, the DLC characters they’ve heard about include:

Vanilla Ice

Pet Shop

Lisa Lisa

Esidisi

Rudol Von Stroheim

Weather Report

Emporio Alnino

Straizo

Akira Otoishi

Yukako Yamagishi

Pannacotta Fugo

Bruno Bucciarati

The final bit of news about the potentially upcoming game is that Yoshikage Kira will be voiced in English by Dan Southwourth, while Pucci will be played by Steve Blum. Of course, all of this is still purely speculative, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated as soon as new information is released. In the meantime, let us know how you feel about a potential JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fighting game in the comments.

[Source: Shoryuken]