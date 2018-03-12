Phil Spencer and Fortnite Want to See Xbox and PS4 Cross-Platform Play

Last week, it was announced that Fortnite players on the Xbox One and PC (as well as mobile) would all be able to play with each other, as the game will officially begin supporting cross-play support. Of course, one console platform has so far been left out of any cross-play inclusion with the Xbox One, and that’s the PlayStation 4. While the Sony platform will be able to play with PC, Mac, and mobile users, it’s once again unable to play with players on the other home console.

While it’s been long reported that Sony, for whatever reason, isn’t keen on allowing for companies to implement cross-platform play when it comes to Xbox and PlayStation, that won’t stop people like Phil Spencer from hoping it will happen.

Taking to Twitter to voice their frustration, one user told Phil that gamers would love some sort of cross-play system between both consoles. Spencer, seemingly agreeing, replied with a simple “Me 2.” Not to be outdone, the official Fortnite Twitter account chimed in, saying they would love it as well.

We 3! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 11, 2018

Of course, it’s anyone’s guess as to why Sony hasn’t officially supported the idea of cross-play between the two home consoles, but according to one random Twitter user (and presumed Xbox fan), it’s because they’re scared.

Us Xbox players will gladly make the PS players rage quit!! #simplybetter — Tim Whitson (@Tim_Whitson) March 11, 2018

For more clarification on the upcoming cross-play implementation for Fortnite, check out below:

Microsoft has previously expressed its desire to enable cross-play with PS4, which has been met with resistance from Sony. In a new post on its website, Epic reaffirmed that Microsoft has been at the forefront when it comes to supporting cross-play. “Contrary to what may have been implied, Microsoft has long been a leading voice in supporting cross-platform play, connecting players across PC, mobile and all consoles,” wrote the developer.

Fortnite is available now.