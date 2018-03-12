Read the Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.14 Patch Notes

Gran Turismo Sport update 1.14 is now available to download. The latest patch for the racing game adds in new judgement algorithms for the Sports mode, and two new Mazda photo spots. Other tweaks were also made.

Check out the full Gran Turismo Sport update 1.14 patch notes:

Main Features Implemented 1. Sports Mode

– The judgement algorithms for the Sportsmanship Rating (SR) and Penalties have been adjusted. 2. Brand Central

– The Mazda’s photo spots #4 and #5 can now be used. Other Improvements and Adjustments – Fixed an issue with the Gran Turismo F1500T-A where the grip strength of the Super Soft tyres was too weak;

– Fixed an issue wherein the chequered pattern when adjusting the “Peak Brightness Settings” on HDR compatible monitors during the initial setup was not displayed properly;

– Various other issues have been addressed.

For more on the recently released racing game, check out our Gran Turismo Sport review. Here’s what I had to say about it at launch:

One’s enjoyment of Gran Turismo Sport will solely be determined by whether the prospect of learning different tracks and competing in three different online races per day is exciting to them. If you can’t get into that gameplay loop then you’ll want to play something else, as the single-player content is extremely limited, and even the online offerings aren’t rich with features. GT Sport does a few things exceptionally well (you won’t find a better looking and playing racing game), but it ultimately left me wanting more content out of it. Hopefully over time, either through updates or DLC, the size and scope of it will be expanded, but for now players can enjoy some incredible racing, even if it’s quite limited.

Gran Turismo Sport update 1.14 is available now exclusively for PlayStation 4.

[Source: Gran Turismo]