Use Guns for Everything in The American Dream, Coming to PSVR This Week

In a country obsessed with all things guns, developers Samurai Punk have released a brand new virtual reality game all about them. The American Dream, which launches on March 14 on PlayStation VR and PC, is a game set in an alternate America, a country in which guns are an integral part of society. Players will not only use them to shoot, but to garden, eat food, dance, and even deliver newborn babies. You can check out a trailer for the game below.

Judging by the trailer above, it’s easy to see that the game is heavy on satire, but is still all about the guns. Not only are guns used for bonding in the game, but they seem to be inegrated into literally every facet of American society in the alternate world that Samurai Punk has created.

For more information on the upcoming gun-centric game, check out a brief description of it below:

The American Dream features more than 20 heartwarming, pulse-pounding, brain tingling, action-packed stages – each featuring a key moment in the average American life. For every task you encounter in your life chock full of Freedom™, there is a gun that can help – from pistols to tactical sporting rifles, you’ll get to try them all. Featuring the voice talents of Michael Dobson (Dragon Ball Z, Sausage Party, Transformers) as Buddy Washington, The American Dream squares off at America’s seemingly never-ending obsession with guns and takes players on an unrelenting journey into a world where the freedom to fire when ready may not be all it is cracked up to be…

The American Dream will release on March 14 digitally and April 6 for retail.