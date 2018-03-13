Final Fantasy XII’s Vayne Joins Dissdia Final Fantasy NT

A familiar face is coming to Dissidia Final Fantasy NT. Square Enix announced that the main antagonist of Final Fantasy XII will be one of the fighting game’s DLC characters. A new trailer shows Vayne Carudas Solidor in action, and he looks as fearsome as ever in the new gameplay footage. No exact release date has been given for the character on consoles (he’s coming in “late April”), but he’ll arrive in the arcade version on March 14.

Check out the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Vayne Carudas Solidor trailer below:

For more on the fighting game, check out our Dissidia Final Fantasy NT review. Here’s a snippet of what reviewer Chandler Wood had to say:

Without the inclusion of basic in-game move lists or character tutorials, Dissidia Final Fantasy NT presents players with a pretty steep barrier to entry and learning curve. It does itself a disservice by not providing the tools necessary for players to get the most out of the experience. As a huge Final Fantasy fan, I was determined to learn the ins-and-outs of Dissidia’s complex systems. Once I crested that peak, I was addicted. “Just one more match” has never become more a part of my gaming vocabularly than during the last week while pitting Bartz against Kuja or teaming Cloud of Darkness with Y’shtola. Dissidia is Final Fantasy through and through, from epic battles to incredible music to deep and obscure mechanics that most players won’t fully understand until they are hours into the game.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is available now.