Final Fantasy XIV Patch 4.25 is Out Today, Introducing a New Land, New Weapons, and More

Final Fantasy XIV players are in for a treat today, as Square Enix has announced that the 4.25 patch is officially out today, inviting players to explore the untamed land of Eurkea. Not only will players be able to jump in and explore a new land, but the new patch will also provide players with new battle elements, more powerful weapons, and much more.

According to Square Enix, the mysterious land of Eureka Anemos is an unexplored region that features constantly shifting elements that will challenge players at every turn. Before they can truly jump in and conquer the land, players will have to master new battle elements and enhance new weapons to make sure they’re prepared. The patch will also introduce the latest chapter in the adventures of HIldibrand, as well as the seventh season of The Feat PvP.

For a more in-depth look at what’s available in the new patch, check out some features from it below:

Field Area-Style Gameplay: Up to 144 players may occupy a single instance. Players are encouraged to group up with fellow adventurers to hunt notorious monsters and work towards common goals.

Up to 144 players may occupy a single instance. Players are encouraged to group up with fellow adventurers to hunt notorious monsters and work towards common goals. Player Progression: Players will gain elemental EXP to strengthen their ability to harness the elements, but will need to be careful. Death in Eureka will see EXP and even levels lost if they rashly rush in.

Players will gain elemental EXP to strengthen their ability to harness the elements, but will need to be careful. Death in Eureka will see EXP and even levels lost if they rashly rush in. Altered Battle Mechanics: Additional strategy is required in battle through an element system, in which players must utilize the Magia Board to change the element affinity of their attack to oppose their enemy’s. Players will customize their Magia Board’s elemental attributes, and must carefully consider their setup depending on the goal of the adventure.

Additional strategy is required in battle through an element system, in which players must utilize the Magia Board to change the element affinity of their attack to oppose their enemy’s. Players will customize their Magia Board’s elemental attributes, and must carefully consider their setup depending on the goal of the adventure. Rewards: Players will occasionally earn protean crystals through exploration of Eureka, and may use them to enhance Eureka weapons and gear with the aid of the famed blacksmith, Gerolt.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now.