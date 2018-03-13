Free Update for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Adds Three Classes

Earlier today, Ubisoft announced that the latest major free update for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, New Assignment, will be available on consoles and PC starting tomorrow. The update aims to expand the Ghost War experience by adding three new classes, wrapping up the planned additional six that was introduced with the Ghost War roadmap. You can check out a brief trailer for the latest update below.

Along with the three new classes, New Assignment will also introduce two new maps, “Refinery” and “Cliffside,” both of which will be available for the Extraction game mode exclusively. The update will also bring with it a series of quality of life and gameplay changes that address feedback for both PvP and PvE modes. Most notably, probably, will be the addition of a new map-voting tool that allows players to vote for one of three possible Ghost War maps.

For a deeper look at the three new classes coming to the game as well as some features on the update, check out below:

The Trapper : an expert shooter equipped with a semi-automatic sniper rifle with the ability to mark downed enemies and deploy remote KO-gas traps to stun and damage enemies.

The Guerilla : a support-class specialized in diversion tactics and equipped with a smoke-grenade launcher drone.

: a support-class specialized in diversion tactics and equipped with a smoke-grenade launcher drone. The Stalker: a sharpshooter specialized in silently dispatching her enemies thanks to her special abilities. The new maps and gameplay updates will be available free and simultaneously to all players. Season Pass and Ghost War Pass owners will immediately unlock the three new classes with an exclusive seven-day early access, while other players will be able to unlock classes with Prestige credits earned through progression or to purchase them via the in-game store. These classes round off the PvP content included in the Season Pass and Ghost War Pass offers.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is available now.