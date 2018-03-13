Jeff Goldblum to Reprise Jurassic Park Role in Jurassic World Evolution

When Jurassic World Evolution was announced, many fans likely thought of it as a simple world builder that players could experience. Now, however, it might become a must-buy title for some, as Universal and Frontier Developments have announced that Jeff Goldblum will be reprising his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm for the upcoming game.

In the teaser video (above), Goldblum announces that he’s making his returning to the world of Jurassic Park and will be with players throughout their journey. For those unaware, Jurassic World Evolution puts players in control of operations on the legendary island of Isla Nublar, and has players building their own Jurassic World, engineering new breeds of dinosaur as well as various attractions.

For more on the upcoming game, check out a brief description via Frontier Developments:

Jurassic World Evolution tells an all-new story that touches on key characters and events from across the Jurassic World film franchise. Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm guides players through the moral choices and tactical decisions that will test their building and management skills as they attempt to successfully run their own Jurassic World. Jurassic World Evolution places players in control of operations on the legendary island of Isla Nublar and the surrounding islands of the Muertes Archipelago. Players will build their own Jurassic World as they bioengineer new dinosaur breeds and construct attractions, containment and research facilities. Every choice leads to a different path and spectacular challenges arise when “life finds a way.”

Jurassic World Evolution will release in Summer 2018 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.