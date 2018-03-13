NieR: Automata Sales Surpass 2.5 Million as Game Continues to Sell

NieR: Automata has been out for more than a year now, and the sales for the game continue to climb. While the title hasn’t exactly broken milestones that other games have reached, the Japanese Twitter account for the game revealed today that between PlayStation 4 and PC copies of the game, NieR: Automata has officially surpassed 2.5 million sales in total worldwide shipment and downloads.

While in today’s gaming landscape that might not be seen as a lot, for a game like NieR, it’s an incredible milestone. When the game launched, not many people would have pegged it as one of the best games of 2017, let alone one that would still be selling so well a year down the line. The longevity and acclaim of the game just speaks to how good it was, and congratulations are due to the developers behind it.

For more on the NieR series, and the future of it, check out what Yoko Taro had to say below:

When asked if NieR: Automata director Yoko Taro is ready to create a new game, Saito answered pretty emphatically while also sprinkling in some jokes. “He is… I would like to believe (laughs). Yoko says he will do anything as long as he receives money for it, but there is no one who doesn’t move for money as much as that man.” While this doesn’t really give us any concrete information on the future of the game, it’s good to see that the folks behind the series are thinking of the future, whenever that might start blossoming.

NieR: Automata is available now.