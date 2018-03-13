PlayStation Store Global Update – March 13, 2018

North American Update

March’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders

Attack on Titan 2 ($59.99)(out 3-20)

Attack on Titan 2 Deluxe Edition ($99.99)(out 3-20)

A Way Out ($29.99)(out 3-23)

Far Cry 5 ($59.99)(out 3-27)

Far Cry 5 – Digital Deluxe Edition ($69.99)(out 3-27)

Far Cry 5 – Digital Gold Edition ($89.99)(out 3-27)

MX vs ATV All Out ($49.99)(out 3-27)

Ni no Kuni™ II: REVENANT KINGDOM ($59.99)(out 3-23)

Ni no Kuni™ II: REVENANT KINGDOM – Deluxe Edition ($79.99)(out 3-23)

PS4 Demos

DJMax Respect

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Telltale

PS4 Games

Beast Quest ($39.99)

Cruz Bothers ($24.99)

Damascus Gear: Operation Osaka HD Edition ($19.99)

Devil May Cry HD Collection ($29.99)

Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4 SE Bundle ($44.99)

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 ($59.99)

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Deluxe Edition ($84.99)

Euro Fishing: Castle Edition ($24.99)

Pillar Deluxe Edition ($4.99)

Pure Farming 2018: Digital Deluxe Edition ($49.99)

Q.U.B.E. 2 ($24.99)

Tesla vs Lovecraft ($13.49)

The 25th Ward: The Silver Case ($29.99)

The Council – Complete Season ($29.99)

The Council – Episode 1 ($6.99)

The Long Reach ($14.99/PS+ $13.49)

One Eyed Kutkh ($4.99)

The Raven Remastered ($29.99)

SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell ($14.99)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia ($59.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

3on3 FreeStyle – 2018 PlayStation®Plus Bonus Pack (March) (Free for PS+)

Assassin’s Creed® Origins – The Curse of the Pharaohs ($19.99)

Cities: Skylines – Content Creator Pack ($9.99)

The Council Season pass ($24.99)

Dungeon Defenders II – PS Plus Pack (Free for PS+)

Euro Fishing: The Moat ($10.99)

Farming Simulator 17 – ROPA PACK ($7.99)

Gravel Free car Bowler Bulldog (Free)

Knights of Valour DLC ($2.99 each)

Pure Farmiong Asstd. DLC ($0.99 and up to $5.99)

SENRAN KAGURA Peach Beach Splash DLC ($0.99 and up)

TT Isle of Man – King of the Mountain ($2.99)

Wolfenstein II: The Deeds of Captain Wilkins ($9.99)

PS Vita Games

Action Bundle 5 in 1 ($9.99)

Damascus Gear: Operation Osaka ($19.99)

Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms ($29.99)

One Eyed Kutkh ($4.99)

Root Double -Before Crime * After Days- Xtend Edition ($39.99)

