Read the Metal Gear Survive Update 1.05 Patch Notes

Metal Gear Survive update 1.05 is now available to download. It adds in new cooperative rescue missions to the survival games. It also adds in “controller customization features, and a new plan to “Base Camp Dig” in addition to balance changes.

Check out the complete Metal Gear Survive update 1.05 patch notes below:

NEW CO-OP Rescue Missions. The objective of Rescue Missions is to evacuate Charon Corps survivors who have gone missing after failing a Salvage Mission. Make use of the terrain as well as your Interceptor and Defense units to secure a safe escape route, while thwarting hoards of enemies. Rescue Mission Event: “The Captive Ferrymen.” Play the event to earn standard CO-OP rewards (e.g., Kuban energy, resources, recipes), as well as Battle Points (BP) which will unlock other rewards as you accumulate more BP. Other content updates: Added controller customization features

Speeding up the digging of the Wormhole Digger will be reflected on personal score

Added new plan to Base Camp Dig

Added enhancement items for weapons and gears (Legendary)

Bug fixes and game balance changes

For more on the recently released action game, check out our Metal Gear Survive review. Here’s what I had to say about the new release:

There’s something about Survive that keeps me wanting to come back to it. It allows me to experience the incredible gameplay of Metal Gear Solid V in a new and unique way, and that in of itself is quite the draw. Throw in a really solid gameplay loop that takes The Phantom Pain‘s crafting and collecting to the next level, and it’s a game that will continue to eat up a whole lot of my time. Sure, a lot of it is due to it building off such a great framework, but few games can match it on a mechanical level. Those who are able to accept Metal Gear Survive for what it is will find one of the most captivating survival games in recent memory. It’s an incredibly unforgiving experience, which can definitely be detrimental at times, but one that ultimately feels fulfilling. Konami has taken the series in yet another new direction, but one that also feels in line with a lot of the series’ past. It’s still very much a Metal Gear game down to its story, which might be more out there than some of Kojima’s own, even if it doesn’t quite match them narratively. Embrace the bleakness of reality and simply try to survive.

Metal Gear Survive update 1.05 is available now.