The 25th Ward: The Silver Case Trophy Guide & Walkthrough

The 25th Ward: The Silver Case is an adventure game by Suda51 and Grasshopper Manufacture. It spans three separate stories that intertwine. Due to its unique controls and puzzles, it can be a bit easy to get stuck. Thankfully, our The 25th Ward walkthrough and trophy guide will help.

The game’s first storyline is called Correctness. It revolves around the Heinous Crimes Unit.

Correctness

Case 0 – Prototype

Look

Talk

Look

Talk

Move

Reception

Item: ID Card

Move

Elevator Hall

Talk

Look

Look

Talk

Move

7th Elevator

Elevator

75

Hallway

Hallway Up

Talk

Talk

Move

Hallway Right

Hallway Up

Hallway Up

Hallway Right

Hallway Up

Hallway Up

Hallway Left

Hallway Up

Room 75028

Look

803026

Talk

Look

Trophy unlocked: prototype

Case 1: New World Order

Talk

Look

Move

Hallway

Hallway Up

Hallway Right

Hallway Up

Hallway Up

Hallway Right

Hallway Up

Hallway Up

Hallway Left

Hallway Up

Room 75028

Talk

Move

Talk: Sakaki

Talk: Shiroyabu

Talk: Shiroyabu

Talk: Shiroyabu

Look

Talk: Kuroyanagi

Talk: Sakaki

Talk: Shiroyabu

Look

Move

Hallway Up

Hallway Up

Hallway Right

Hallway Up

Hallway Up

Hallway Left

Hallway Up

Hallway Up

Hallway Left

Elevator

80

Talk

Talk

Look

Talk

Talk

Look

Reception

Look

Talk

Item: VIP Card

Move

Elevator Hall

VIP Elevator

VIP Elevator

Item: VIP Card

Corridor

VIP Room

Look

Talk

Trophy unlocked: new world order

Case 2: Good Looking Guy

Look

Talk: Shiroyabu

Move

Look

Look

Talk: Shiroyabu

Talk: Kuroyanagi

Talk: Akama

Talk: Hatoba

Talk: Aoyama

Talk: Shiroyabu

Talk: Kuroyanagi

Move

Talk

Talk

Move

Look

Item: Key

Talk

Item: Key

Look

Item: Picture

Talk: Shiroyabu

Talk: Kuroyanagi

Item: Key

Talk: Fukamachi

Item: Key

Talk: Shiroyabu

Look

PC

GOODLOOKINGGUY

Talk: Kuroyanagi

Talk: Shiroyabu

Look

PC

Look

Move

Look

Move

Corridor

Corridor

Corridor

Corridor Right

Corridor Left

Corridor Up

Keyhole

Blue Key

Corridor Left

Corridor Left

Keyhole

Yellow Key

Corridor Left

Corridor Right

Corridor Up

Corridor Up

Corridor Left

Corridor Right

Corridor Up

Corridor Up

Keyhole

Green Key

Corridor

Corridor Left

Corridor Up

Corridor Right

Keyhole

Red Key

Corridor

Corridor Up

Talk

Talk

Look

Look

Move

Look

Talk: Kuroyanagi

Look

Move

Trophy unlocked: good looking guy

Case 3: Boys Don’t Cry

This case is split into some RPG-style fights against various assassins. You’ll unlock a trophy for not losing to any of them.

Hitman Fight 1

Shoot

Punch

Shoot

Shoot

Hitman Fight 2

Knee kick

Pound

Sewers

Move north

Move left

Move right

Hitman Fight 3

Shoot

Guard

Shoot

Shoot

Eeny meeny miny moe

Hitman Fight 4

Get Horny

Hitman Fight 5

Hunt

Hitman Fight 6

Hypershot

Shoot

Shoot

Shoot

Hypershot

Shoot

Hypershot

Hypershot

Hypershot

Shoot

Hitman Fight 7

Death-filing

Trophy unlocked: boys don’t cry

Case 4 – Digital Man

Look

Move

Look

Move

Move

Move

Move

Move

Move

Mansion No. 20

Move

Hallway

Hallway

Hallway Up

Hallway Up

Hallway Up

Hallway Up

Exit

Area D

Hallway

Elevator

Elevator

Floor 2

Hallway

Hallway

Hallway Up

D203

Look

Move

Look

Move

Move

Trophy unlocked: digital man

Case 5 – Electride

Hotel

Reception

Item: VIP Card

Move

Elevator Hall

Elevator

Go to 75 Floor

Room 75032

Look

Go to 2 Floor

Room 02001

Look

Go to 3 Floor

Room 03017

Look

Go to 4 Floor

Room 04001

Look

Go to 5 Floor

Room 05001

Look

Go to 80 Floor

Room 80001

Look

Go to 75 floor

Room 75032

Look

Move

Move

Hallway

Hallway

Stairway

Stairway

Elevator

Elevator

Hallway

Move

Ward Office

Look

Trophy unlocked: electride

Case 6 – White Out

Pathway

Item: 30,000 Yen

Route

Route

Route

Route

Route

Ground

Mound

Trophy unlocked: white out

