V-Rally 4 Marks Return of the Franchise, Launching in September

Earlier today, Bigben Interactive and Kylotonn Racing Games announced they would be collaborating to bring back the V-Rally franchise with V-Rally 4. The game – which is currently set to launch sometime in September for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC – will mark the first game in the franchise since 2003. You can check out a brief teaser trailer for the game below.

Starting in 1997 with V-Rally, the franchise hasn’t been seen from since V-Rally 3’s launch in 2002. With the announcement of V-Rally 4, players can expect more than 50 models of emblematic rallying and extreme motorsport vehicles, as well as the ability to collect, upgrade, and customize their favorite cars.

“It’s a real privilege for me to once again work on the V-Rally series,” said Alain Jarniou, Game Director at Kylotonn. “It’s an extraordinary title that I have a very special connection to. I had a chance to join the team that created V-Rally to develop V-Rally 3 on the PlayStation 2 as a programmer. I’m very proud to be working on the franchise again 15 years later.”

For more on the upcoming V-Rally 4, check out a brief list of features for the game below:

– Rally : From Africa to Sequoia Park and Japan, travel the world along difficult tracks and in extreme conditions, such as snow, ice, and mud. – Extreme-Khana : You’ll have to be a master of precision and drifting on these tracks full of pitfalls. – V-Rally Cross : Leave your opponents in the dust on these dirt and asphalt tracks and take on 7 expert adversaries. – Buggy : Hop into your all-terrain vehicle to win the race on these particularly rugged tracks. Not for the faint of heart! – Hillclimb : Race to the top behind the wheel of powerful cars.

V-Rally 4 will launch sometime in September 2018.