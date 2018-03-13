The Final Episode of Wolfenstein II’s The Freedom Chronicles DLC Out Today

The third and final episode in the Wolfenstein’s The Freedom Chronicles DLC, The Deeds of Captain Wilkins, is out today, giving players a new reason to jump back into the colorful, Nazi-killing world of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. In this episode of DLC, players will once again be tasked with killing a lot of Nazis, this time playing as Captain Wilkins, a renowned U.S. Army veteran.

The Deeds of Captain Wilkins will tell the story of Captain Gerald Wilkins (duh), a U.S. Army Veteran and resistance fighter who travels to Nazi-controlled Alaska. Armed with a stolen experimental battlewalker, Wilkins will have to do what Wolfenstein II characters do best: kill some Nazis. His mission, technically, is to stop the Germans from finishing and using a super weapon known as the Sun Gun.

For more on the now released DLC episode, check out below for a brief description:

Gather ‘round, lovers of freedom! Following The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe and The Diaries of Agent Silent Death comes a third tale of heroism, courage, valor and good ol’ fashioned Nazi-killin’. The Deeds of Captain Wilkins, the final installment in the Freedom Chronicles trilogy, is now available. In this thrilling chapter renowned US Army veteran and resistance fighter Captain Gerald Wilkins travels to Nazi-controlled Alaska, armed with a stolen experimental battlewalker contraption, to stop a nefarious superweapon known as the Sun Gun. The Deeds of Captain Wilkins is the third expansion in the Freedom Chronicles Season Pass, a series of DLC packs for Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus featuring the stories of three unique heroes fighting for liberty against the Nazi scourge.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is available now.