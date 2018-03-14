Third-Person Fantasy RPG Decay of Logos Launching on PS4 in the Fall

Rising Star Games has announced today that it will be publishing Decay of Logos, an upcoming third-person fantasy action RPG from developers Amplify Creations. According to the company, the game will launch sometime this fall for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out a trailer for the game below.

According to Amplify Creations, the game is heavily inspired by the developers love and passion for European folklore. Decay of Logos tells the story of a girl and her elk companion, who meet after her village is destroyed. During her quest throughout the game, she must exact revenge upon the people who attacked her village. For more on the upcoming game, check out a brief description of it below:

Decay of Logos is an immersive action role-playing game inspired by the developer’s love and passion for European folklore, high fantasy fiction and archetypal classic third-person action-RPG videogames. The game hails from the imagination of lead game designer and programmer André Constantino and is developed by award-winning independent software organization Amplify Creations. The game sees players exploring a vast interconnected world, packed with secret locations and items to discover. Adventurers will engage in deadly and punishing combat with other-worldly enemy constructs, and discover a world filled with arcane lore as they unravel the intricacies of the game’s various weapon, armour, inventory and level-up systems and mechanics. Decay of Logos weaves a tale of a girl and her elk companion, who meet after her village is destroyed by one of the King’s sons. Battered and oblivious of the culprit behind the attack, the girl will not rest until she has her revenge. During her quest she will unveil secrets about the King and his sons, slowly realizing that all is not what it seems.

Decay of Logos will launch sometime in the fall.

[Source: Gematsu]