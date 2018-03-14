Monster Hunter: World Getting Major Update Next Week, Including New Monster

A ton of new content is getting ready to be introduced to the world of Monster Hunter: World, as Capcom held a special livestream today to announce not only a new monster coming into the game, but the addition of a Spring Blossom Festival and a large update planned for March 22.

The new monster, the Deviljho, is a Brute Wyvern that looks to be every bit as formidable and terrifying as his name implies. According to Capcom, players who can slay the beast will be “handsomely rewarded,” as they’ll be able to bring materials into the Workshop and craft two new complete armor sets, as well as new entries in each of the existing weapon types. Of course, the beast will likely be a tough foe, so make sure you’re ready to face him before running in for a fight.

Capcom also took the time to announce that starting on April 5 and running through April 18, the Spring Blossom Festival will bring with it a newly decorated Celestial Pursuit, daily activities for hunters, and new food themed around Spring. Not much else was revealed about the mode yet, but Capcom has promised more details on that pretty soon, so we’ll make sure to keep you updated as things get announced.

Finally, tons of improvements are coming to the game in the form of weapon blanking and other game system changes on March 22. Most notably, players will be receiving “Hunter Personal Grooming Tickets” on March 16 that allow them to redo their character’s appearance. When you receive this, make sure to use it wisely, as it is only a one-time use token and will only be available as paid DLC in the future. For a full breakdown of the updates coming to the game, check out below:

WEAPON BALANCE UDPATES Also on the topic of weapons, the upcoming March 22nd title update will bring to the table a number of tweaks, adjustments and bug fixes to most weapon types. Great Sword: increased the damage for Charged Slash abilities.

Long Sword: improvements to Foresight Slash input timing and hitbox detection.

Sword & Shield: Roundslash damage increased and improved slinger usability

Dual Blades: adjustments to help maintain Demon Gauge active

Hammer: adjusted the stun values on charged attacks

Hunting Horn: general attack power increase

Lance: Counter-thrust adjustment to increase ease of use

Gunlance: Reduced sharpness loss for shelling, and made some attack power increases

Switch Axe: Zero Sum Discharge adjustments to increase ease of use

Charge Blade: balance adjustments to Impact Phial and Power Element Phial

Insect Glaive: improvements to extract attack power increase and extract effect length

Bow: fixed various bugs

Light Bowgun: no adjustments were made

Heavy Bowgun: no adjustments were made ADDITIONAL GAME SYSTEM CHANGES & CHARACTER EDIT VOUCHER Speaking of player feedback, we have heard your requests to have the ability to re-edit your in-game character, so we’re giving everyone one free Character Edit Voucher on March 16th. This voucher will be available for free in the PlayStation Store and Xbox Game Store, but it is a one-time use token, so please use it wisely. Here’s what you can and cannot edit with this voucher: CAN EDIT: Hunter gender;

Hunter physical appearance (skin tone, features, etc.);

Hunter cosmetic appearance (hairstyle, facepaint, etc.). Note you can already do these at any time; CANNOT EDIT: Hunter name;

Palico name;

Palico appearance; If you choose to make further edits after you’ve consumed the free Character Edit voucher, we’ll be offering more vouchers for purchase at a later date. More details to come. We’re also deploying some changes to a number of game systems with the March 22nd title update, hoping to improve your gameplay experience even more: Attacks from allies no longer interrupt you during the carving animation. Additionally, players are now immune to all hit reactions, including bombs, during carving animations after quest completion.

Added “Return to Gathering Hub” (single player) and “Disband & Return to Gathering Hub” (multiplayer) to the options for “Select Return Destination” after a quest has been completed.

Added the “Text Size” setting for changing subtitle text size, under Start Menu > Options Game Settings.

Monster Hunter: World is available now.

[Source: Capcom]