Read the FIFA 18 Update 1.10 Patch Notes

FIFA 18 update 1.10 is now available on PC, and will be coming to consoles. It makes several changes to the FIFA Ultimate Team mode, and online play.

Check out the FIFA 18 update 1.10 patch notes below:

Made the following changes in FIFA Ultimate team: Matches that ended early will, in most cases, now be available for viewing in FUT Champions Channel. Matches that end early due to a loss of connection by the home team will not be viewable.

Addressed the following issues in FIFA Ultimate team: Custom kit numbers will no longer change after swapping players around in your squad.

Players will now always see their team on the left in the pre-match Team Management screens when playing a FUT Champions Weekend League match.

In FUT Champions Channel, the introduction of the Orbit camera in a previous update had inadvertently removed the slow (0.5x) playback speed. This has been added back as a playback option.

The Match Preview screen for FUT Champions Weekend League matches was sometimes showing the status of your opponent as blank instead of ‘Making Changes’.

When an action shot on a player item fails to load, it will now properly default to the player’s 2D portrait.

The wrong text was being highlighted in red, on player items, when a squad did not meet the requirements for the FUT Champions Daily Knockout Tournament due to either League or Nationality requirements. Made the following changes in Online: A Pro Clubs Friendlies match that is tied at the end of full time will now progress into extra time (silver goal) and, if needed, penalties. Addressed the following issues in Online: The on-screen pause button, when enabled through the Accessibility settings, was not working in Pro Clubs matches. Made the following changes in Audio / Visual / Presentation: Updates to the Catfish and the Bottlemen kit in FUT.

FIFA 18 update 1.10 is available now on PC, and is coming to consoles soon.

[Source: EA]