Sega Genesis Collection Will Include 50 Games, Releasing in May

What’s old is new once again, as Sega is planning to release a new Genesis Collection for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 29 that will bundle together 50 classic Sega Genesis titles. According to Sega, the bundle will come with enhanced features for the games such as Rewind, Mirror Mode, and some other visual filters. You can check out a trailer for the bundle below.

As you can tell from the trailer above, games such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Streets of Rage, Golden Axe, ToeJam & Earl, and Altered Beast are all shown, so it’s likely that all of the big hitters from the console will all be making an appearance.

Over at the European PlayStation Blog, Sega Europe has unveiled the full list of games planned on coming to the bundle. You can check out the full list of games featured in the collection below:

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Alien Soldier

Alien Storm

Altered Beast

Beyond Oasis

Bio-Hazard Battle

Bonanza Bros.

Columns

Columns III: Revenge of Columns

Comix Zone

Crack Down

Decap Attack

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Dynamite Headdy

ESWAT: City Under Siege

Fatal Labyrinth

Flicky

Gain Ground

Galaxy Force II

Golden Axe

Golden Axe II

Golden Axe III

Gunstar Heroes

Kid Chameleon

Landstalker

Light Crusader

Phantasy Star II

Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom

Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millenium

Ristar

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

Shining Force

Shining Force II

Shining in the Darkness

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Sonic 3D Blast

Sonic Spinball

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Space Harrier II

Streets of Rage

Streets of Rage 2

Streets of Rage 3

Super Thunder Blade

Sword of Vermilion

The Revenge of Shinobi

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

ToeJam& Earl

Vectorman

VectorMan 2

Virtua Fighter 2

Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair

Wonder Boy in Monster World

While no other information for the new collection has been released, we’ll have more information when it comes out. As it stands, the Sega Genesis Collection will release on May 29.