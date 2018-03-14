Sega Genesis Collection Will Include 50 Games, Releasing in May
What’s old is new once again, as Sega is planning to release a new Genesis Collection for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 29 that will bundle together 50 classic Sega Genesis titles. According to Sega, the bundle will come with enhanced features for the games such as Rewind, Mirror Mode, and some other visual filters. You can check out a trailer for the bundle below.
As you can tell from the trailer above, games such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Streets of Rage, Golden Axe, ToeJam & Earl, and Altered Beast are all shown, so it’s likely that all of the big hitters from the console will all be making an appearance.
Over at the European PlayStation Blog, Sega Europe has unveiled the full list of games planned on coming to the bundle. You can check out the full list of games featured in the collection below:
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Alien Soldier
- Alien Storm
- Altered Beast
- Beyond Oasis
- Bio-Hazard Battle
- Bonanza Bros.
- Columns
- Columns III: Revenge of Columns
- Comix Zone
- Crack Down
- Decap Attack
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Dynamite Headdy
- ESWAT: City Under Siege
- Fatal Labyrinth
- Flicky
- Gain Ground
- Galaxy Force II
- Golden Axe
- Golden Axe II
- Golden Axe III
- Gunstar Heroes
- Kid Chameleon
- Landstalker
- Light Crusader
- Phantasy Star II
- Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom
- Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millenium
- Ristar
- Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
- Shining Force
- Shining Force II
- Shining in the Darkness
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Sonic 3D Blast
- Sonic Spinball
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Space Harrier II
- Streets of Rage
- Streets of Rage 2
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Thunder Blade
- Sword of Vermilion
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
- ToeJam& Earl
- Vectorman
- VectorMan 2
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair
- Wonder Boy in Monster World
While no other information for the new collection has been released, we’ll have more information when it comes out. As it stands, the Sega Genesis Collection will release on May 29.