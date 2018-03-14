Next Tomb Raider Game has Title and Release Date Leaked

We’ve known for some time that a new Tomb Raider game was in development, but really hadn’t known much about the specifics of it until today. Earlier today, the official Tomb Raider website was updated to prepare for some sort of announcement planned for tomorrow morning, but digging into the code reveals some extra details on the game.

While the website itself simply shows an image of what looks to be an eclipse taking place with news promised for tomorrow at 6:00 AM PDT, digging into the page source for the site tells a different story. According to the page sources (via DualShockers), the game will be called Shadow of the Tomb Raider and will release on September 14, 2018. “Shadow of The Tomb Raider is the climatic finale of Lara’s origin story. Available September 14th 2018,” reads the full page source, pretty much clearing up any confusion fans could have.

It’s been rumored for some time now that the name of the game would be Shadow of the Tomb Raider, so this news just seems to confirm what most had already thought. According to the page source for the site, the game will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Of course, if you’re still on the fence about this news, you can check out the website for yourself and take a look at the page source. Thankfully, we won’t have long to wait to confirm the news, and we’ll be sure to keep you updated on whatever news comes from the website tomorrow.

