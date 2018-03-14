Tekken 7 Noctis DLC Releases Next Week, Watch New Trailer

We’ve known for a few months that Final Fantasy XV‘s Noctis would be coming to Tekken 7 this year, but now we have a firm release date. Developer Bandai Namco put out a new trailer showing off the star of Square Enix’s latest massive role-playing game, and revealed that he’ll be released on March 20, 2018. He’ll be Tekken 7‘s third DLC character.

Check out the Tekken 7 Noctis DLC gameplay trailer below:

Here’s the official description from Bandai Namco:

Noctis Lucis Caelum from Final Fantasy XV enters the TEKKEN 7 ring! Wielding his signature Engine Blade, Noctis is ready to deal heavy hard-hitting blows as he takes on the likes of Yoshimitsu, Devil Jin, Jack 7, and the rest of the TEKKEN 7 fighters when he enters the King of Iron Fist Tournament!

Here’s what reviewer Paulmichael Contreras had to say about Tekken 7 when it released earlier this year:

Tekken 7 remains an addicting technical fighter that constantly beckons you for just one more round. There are so many moves for each character, mastering even one complete move set will take nothing less than complete dedication. While it doesn’t feel as though Namco Bandai has done much to innovate in the genre from the surface, those who prefer Tekken’s brand of fighting than those of Capcom’s or NetherRealm’s will be in for a treat. Fans of the series will feel right at home, while those looking to ease their way into the series will find a lot to chew on. All that being said, Tekken 7 is a formidable entry into the fighting genre, and will provide hundreds of hours of fun for fans and newcomers alike. Just be prepared to learn a lot of new stuff.

