Warframe Celebrates Fifth Anniversary, has More Than 38 Million Registered Users

Independent developers Digital Extremes announced yesterday that their free-to-play online action game Warframe has officially turned five, with the company celebrating its fifth anniversary this year. In celebration, the studio announced it will launch a microsite that is live as of today that will allow players to celebrate all things Warframe.

Among the anniversary celebrations, Digital Extremes also revealed that since the game launched its Open Beta program in March 2013, the free game has earned more than 38 million registered users across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Of course, that number is ridiculous, and with that many people playing, a lot of stuff can get done, as the studio also revealed how much players have accomplished in that span.

“And in that time Warframe players have done extraordinary things. They have crafted 52,972,344 Warframes and 234,766,197 weapons. The have assassinated Captain Vor, the game’s first boss, 53,117,969 times, and been part of 41,765,109 Stalker eliminations. And they have accumulated a total of 136,747 years, 49,912,765 days, 1,197,906,351 hours playing Warframe.”

As far as the game itself goes, the Shrine of Eidolon update just went live into the game, implementing a whole host of new features. You can check out more on that below:

GANTULYST

Legends say the Gantulyst wields an enormous boulder for an arm and radiates powerful beams of Sentient energy. The Ostrons built a shrine in its honor hoping to gain its favor. HYDROLYST

The Ostrons believe the Hydrolyst is an omen of impending natural disaster. Stories describe a distinct, pungent aroma that precedes the arrival of this toxic beast. RIVEN TRANSMUTATION

If you’re worthy, you’ll receive Riven Transmuters from the new Eidolons. These consumable items can transmute four Riven Mods into a brand-new Riven. Combining four Rivens of the same type (i.e Rifle, Melee, Shotgun, etc.) will result in a transmuted Riven of that type. DRIVE THE DARGYN

Take your fight to the skies by hijac

Warframe is available now.