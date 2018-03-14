Bandai Namco Published Super Robot Wars X’s Second Trailer in English

Bandai Namco Entertainment Asia has published the second English trailer for Super Robot Wars X. If you haven’t been following the news, this game has been confirmed to be getting an English localization that will be released in Southeast Asia.

Other than showing off more playable characters and mechs from Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz, Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann, Mashin Hero Wataru and more, this trailer also introduces Super Robot Wars X‘s own original protagonist mech and characters. The original mech is known as Zelguard, an Ancient Dogma Autowarlock designed by Masaki Asai. And players will be able to choose between the male protagonist Iori Iolite (voiced by Ryohei Arai) or the female protagonist Amari Aquamarine (voiced by Satomi Sato) when they are starting the game. Both protagonists are designed by Yun Kouga of Mobile Suit Gundam 00 fame, and they will be accompanied by a speaking owl-like familiar named Spero, who is voiced by Keiichi Noda.

Due to the sheer amount of licensing processes needed for the numerous anime shows featured in SRW series, it never made it to the West except for the first few SRW Original Generations games on Game Boy Advance and the OG Saga: Endless Frontier on Nintendo DS as they didn’t feature any existing shows. However, recently we have been seeing new SRW games localized to Southeast Asia which has been seeing a growth in console gaming market, and it is also much easier for Bandai Namco. to handle the shows’ licensing processes in Asia.

The English localization of Super Robot Wars X will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Southeast Asian countries of Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines on April 26. This game will be available earlier in Japan on March 29.

[Source: Bandai Namco]