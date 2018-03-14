A Way Out Trophies Reveal Story Details, Has a Platinum

The complete list of A Way Out trophies have shown up online. The list reveals that the cooperative adventure game will feature a Platinum trophy to unlock. It also gives a relatively spoiler-free look at what to expect from Hazelight’s upcoming story.

Check out the full list of A Way Out trophies:

Platinum All The Ways Out

Collect all trophies Gold Take A Breather

You took a break from it all.

You took a break from it all. In Sync

Music was played in harmony.

Music was played in harmony. Timeless Treasure

You linked up to get past.

You linked up to get past. Managed Anger

Dark desires done right.

Dark desires done right. Live The Dream

“Houston, we’ve had a problem.”

“Houston, we’ve had a problem.” Backseat Mechanic

You helped fix the bike.

You helped fix the bike. Take It For A Spin

You did what the wind couldn’t.

You did what the wind couldn’t. You Started It

Not kids anymore.

Not kids anymore. The Dip

You set a new record.

You set a new record. Home Run

You are clearly good with a bat. Silver Freedom

You freed someone from captivity.

You freed someone from captivity. No Cheating

You exposed some infidelity.

You exposed some infidelity. Break From Reality

You played a videogame with a friend.

You played a videogame with a friend. Mayday!

You almost took to the skies.

For more on the upcoming cooperative game, check out our A Way Out preview. Here’s a snippet of what Paulmichael Contreras had to say:

It appears the game’s title, A Way Out, will take on different meanings as the game progresses. At the start of the game, the obvious meaning is finding a way out of prison. However, we were shown a point in the game approximately 3 – 5 hours in, and the two main characters Leo and Vincent had already busted out of prison (fun fact: Josef’s brother, a fellow actor by the name of Fares Fares, provided motion capture for, and voices, Leo). Between one man’s broken family and another’s tendency towards violence, A Way Out may also refer to finding a way out of the dead-end lives the two of them are living. A Way Out controls like an adventure game in the vein of Life Is Strange or The Walking Dead, where you walk up to objects and people in the environment and interact with them. Where things diverge is that when the time comes to make a decision, both players have a say in what to do. You both have a cursor, and move it towards the decision you want to make; Josef indicated that he wants the two of you (or however many people are playing/watching the game) to talk to each other in real life and figure out what you want to do. So it’ll be interesting to see what the game does if you cannot decide, or take too long to make a choice.

A Way Out is set to launch on March 23, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: PSN Profiles]