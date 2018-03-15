Arcade First-Person Shooter RICO Announced, Launching in Autumn

Earlier today, Rising Star Games announced that it has entered with a publishing partnership with UK-based developer Ground Shatter to release RICO, a game that puts plays in the shoes of U.S. federal lawmen as they bust various gangs for illicit actives. The game will launch on “all major gaming formats” in Autumn 2018.

When players jump into RICO, they will have 24 hours (in the game) to crack a case as part of an elite organized taskforce. While the game does involve taking down a lot of bad guys with guns, Rising Star Games says planning is a must, as players will have to react in the moments to shootouts as they unfurl.

“We’re excited to welcome the explosive action and bullet-time fueled gameplay of RICO into Rising Star Games’s slate of releases for 2018”, said Martin Defries, Managing Director of Rising Star Games. “It’s great to be working together, ‘buddy cop’-style with esteemed developer Ground Shatter, in order to bring the visceral and frenetic action of RICO to a global audience.”

For more on the upcoming title, check out some features from the game below:

RICO is an arcade-style, first-person shooter inspired by modern action cinema. In the game you and a friend play as a pair of loose-cannon police partners, given twenty-four hours to crack a case as part of an elite organised crime taskforce. Planning is tactical rather than strategic, players must react in the moment to shootouts as they unfurl, with additional extra time to assess the situation if they are able to surprise their adversaries. Ammo and enemies are plentiful, and combat is punchy and impactful, supported by an extensive destruction system that ensures every shot looks and feels great. • Online co-op and offline split-screen play • “Daily play” with online leaderboards • Randomly generated cases, operations, and environments • Unlockable weapons, traits, and mission types • Compete against the clock to solve a case in 24 hours

RICO will launch sometime in Autumn 2018.