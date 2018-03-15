Surviving Mars Available Now on PS4, Check out the Final Trailer

Paradox Interactive and Haemimont Games’ Surviving Mars is officially out today. To celebrate that, players got a new look at the game as the studio behind it released a launch trailer showing off a good deal of what players can find if and when they pick this one up. With the game out today, players can watch the trailer and take a look at some other coverage and see if they want to start grooming the red planet to their likeness.

You can check out the trailer below:

For more on the now released title, check out some of the features from the game:

• Build a Sustainable Future on Mars: Building on a planet not fit for human life challenges you to build a smart, functional colony. Planning isn’t about traffic jams; it’s about basic necessities of life. There’s never a good time for your air supply to have a power failure! • Individually simulated colonists: Each colonist is a unique individual with problems and strengths that influence other colonists. Things can get “interesting” if your chief scientist develops alcoholism after one too many long nights in the lab. Create societies that value science over everything else, or attempt to engineer utopia among the stars. • Exploration of Mars’ secrets: Inspired by the classic sci-fi of Asimov and Clarke, Surviving Mars holds many secrets. During each playthrough, players may encounter one of Mars’ individually crafted mysteries. Will those floating entities bring your colony great fortune, or terrible ruin? • Future-ready features: Surviving Mars includes native 4K support on both the Xbox One X and the PlayStation®4 Pro. • Full Mod Support: Built-in modding tools allow community creators to truly customize the red planet; day-one mods include a creator-led mission sponsor – The Yogscast!

Surviving Mars is available now.