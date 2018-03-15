Tropico 6 Gameplay Trailer Shows Off New Features

Earlier today, Kalypso Media revealed a brand new Tropico 6 gameplay trailer, giving fans a taste of what life will be like as they must meet the demands of their campaign promises. You can take a look at the trailer for the game below to get a glimpse at some of the upcoming features to the game.

For more on the upcoming Tropico 6, check out a brief description of the game and some of its features below:

El Presidente is back! Prove yourself once again as a feared dictator or peace-loving statesman on the island state of Tropico and shape the fate of your nation through four distinctive eras. Face new challenges on the international stage and always keep the needs of your people in mind. In Tropico 6 you manage extensive archipelagos, build bridges to connect your islands and use new means of transportation and infrastructure for the first time in the series. Send your Tropicans on raids to steal the wonders of the world, including the Statue of Liberty and the Eiffel Tower. Customize your palace at will and give election speeches from your balcony, to win the favour of your subjects. • Play on large archipelagos for the first time in the series. Manage multiple islands at the same time and adapt to various new challenges. • Send your agents on raids to foreign lands to steal world wonders and monuments, to add them to your collection. • Build bridges, construct tunnels and transport your citizens and tourists in taxis, buses and aerial cable cars. Tropico 6 offers completely new transportation and infrastructure possibilities. • Customize the looks of your palace at will and choose from various extras. • Tropico 6 features a revised research system focusing on the political aspects of being the world’s greatest dictator. • Election speeches are back! Address the people and make promises that you can’t possibly keep. • Cooperative and competitive multiplayer for up to four players.

Tropico 6 will release sometime in 2018 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.