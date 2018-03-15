A Video Game Based on the Narcos Television Series is in the Works

UK-based publishers Curve Digital have announced today that they have partnered with Gaumont, the oldest film company in the world and producer of the hit Netflix series Narcos, to produce a video based on the television series.

According to Curve Digital, the game will be developed by their sister company, Kuju. Jason Perkins – Curve Digital MD – praised the partnership, calling Narcos the perfect show to bring to the world of games. “This critically acclaimed show from Gaumont lends itself perfectly to a video game execution and we’re excited and proud to be bringing this to market.”

For those unaware, Narcos chronicles the true-life rise to power of one of the most infamous drug kingpins in the world, Pablo Escobar. The first two seasons chronicle his rise to power and constant struggles with the Drug Enforcement Administration, while the latter two seasons (Season 4 is still in production) detail the fall of Escobar and the rise of other Cartels across the world.

For more on the upcoming game, check out a brief description below:

The Narcos game is being developed by Curve Digital’s sister company, Kuju. Head of Studio Brynley Gibson offered: “We’re looking forward to creating a game that matches the fantastic storyline and gritty action of the Netflix series. We’re tremendously excited and have some amazing gameplay elements in the works that will please both fans of the show and gamers.” “Curve Digital is a world leading video game publisher and we trust them to develop and create our first Narcos console game title that will thrill our millions of Narcos fans, allowing them to engage with the storylines and characters they have come to know over the past three seasons,” added Tim Stephen, Head of Legal and Business Affairs at Gaumont.

While no information on exactly what the game will be like has been revealed, Curve did say that it would be released on all major formats in Spring 2019. While we wait for more information to come up, make sure to let us know if you’re interested in playing a Narcos-themed game in the comments.