Shadow of the Tomb Raider Officially Announced, Launching in September

After leaking yesterday, Square Enix has formally announced today that Shadow of the Tomb Raider is the title of the next game set in the Tomb Raider series. The game will be available in six months for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, when it launches on September 14, 2018. You can check out a brief teaser trailer for the game below.

Judging from the trailer, it seems like this time around Lara will be visiting the Mayan pyramids, which likely means players can expect to make a trip to South or Central America at some point. While we now know the title of the game and have seen a brief teaser, Square Enix promises more information will come with a full reveal next month on April 27. According to the company, there will be three exclusive reveal events, and fans can check out the Tomb Raider website for a chance to play the game and meet the developers there once more information comes out.

For more on the Tomb Raider franchise, check out below via Square Enix:

The TOMB RAIDER® franchise has sold over 63 million copies worldwide. The original game led to one of the most successful video game film adaptations in history, with the 2013 reboot inspiring a new blockbuster film that embodies the game’s signature survival action style. Its protagonist Lara Croft® has been a contemporary global icon for over two decades. The most recent release in the world famous franchise, Rise of the Tomb Raider™ has received over 100 “Best of” nominations and awards, and is one of the highest rated games. All of this continues to make TOMB RAIDER a destination brand for action-adventure.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider will launch on September 14, 2018.