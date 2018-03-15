The Crew 2 Release Date Revealed, Launching in Late June

After tons of speculation as to when the game would release, Ubisoft has revealed today that The Crew 2 will be launching on June 29, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. In a tweet on the official The Crew 2 Twitter, a brief trailer shows various cars racing while an airplane spells out the games release date in the sky.

Ubisoft also announced that players can sign up for beta access starting today simply by heading over to The Crew’s website. A collector’s edition of the game, titled the Motor Edition, is also available for preorder now on the Ubistore, and includes a Steelbook case, a customized license plate, an official roadmap of the game, four motorsport stickers, and The Crew 2 Season Pass.

For more information on the upcoming game, make sure to check out our preview of The Crew 2 from PAX West 2017:

Finally, I got to check out the game’s really cool replay feature. At any time the player can bring up a 3D map that shows what the player has been doing, complete with markings for when they were scoring a bunch of points. That means if they do something sweet, they can easily go back to that point and rewatch it. They can also share their results with friends. It’s really impressive how seamless the entire experience is, and watching my flight path as I did circular loops was really neat. I wasn’t quite sure what to expect from The Crew 2, as I thought that switching between multiple vehicle types might be more of a gimmick than genuine innovation, but I came away really impressed. Shifting from an airplane to a boat while above the Statue of Liberty is hilarious, and the giant air that players can generate after doing such a drop is a ton of fun to watch. It’s not just goofiness, though, as all three driving types were fun to compete in during races. No matter what you’re looking for, The Crew 2 should be able to scratch that racing itch when it releases next year.

