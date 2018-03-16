BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle Adds Jubei, Aegis, and Carmine as DLC Characters

Arc System Works has just revealed a new set of playable characters that will join BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle as DLC characters. They are Jubei, the fan-favorite BlazBlue character who was very recently made playable in BlazBlue CentralFiction as DLC, Aegis (also known as Aigis), the highly popular Persona 3 character who also appeared in Persona 4 Arena, and Carmine from the Under Night In-Birth series.

These three characters will be grouped in Cross Tag Character Pack 2. Unlike the first pack which adds Platinum, Orie, & Kanji and will be temporarily free for the first two weeks, this second pack will definitely require a separate purchase.

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle will be sold with a retail price of $49.99 USD, and here are the details on the digital and DLC pricing for the game as posted by Arc System Works:

The Deluxe Digital Edition of the game, featuring the base game and the Cross Tag Character Collection will be released for $69.99. The Cross Tag Character Collection, which includes all 6 Character Packs, will be available to players for $19.99

Each individual Cross Tag Character Pack will be available for $4.99 upon launch, and will include three characters each. Cross Tag Character Pack 1 was previously revealed, and contains three new fighters joining the roster. Character Pack 1 will also be made free to all players for two weeks starting with the launch of the game. Character Pack 1 joins Blake and Yang from RWBY, DLC that will be made free to all players indefinitely.

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle will be released for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam in Japan and Asia on May 31, and in North America on June 5.

[Source: Arc System Works via Famitsu]