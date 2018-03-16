Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Listed on Amazon

It looks like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 might not be the only new release this year in Activision’s popular first-person shooter series. An Amazon Italy listing has popped up for a remastered version of 2009’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The listing lacks any real details, and currently sports a placeholder release date of April 30, 2018 and price of 20 Euros.

While there’s not much to go off of from the listing, such a remastered title would go hand-in-hand with recent actions by the publisher. Back in February, Activision announced that they were at multiple “releases of remastered versions of titles from our library of IP.” They also recently had Raven Software remaster the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in 2016, so everything seems to line up.

Back in 2009, we reviewed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and awarded it a 9/10. Here’s a snippet from our review:

Once you survive the single player campaign and have caught your breath, the fun has only just begun. Before you inevitably make your way into the multiplayer action, don’t miss out on the Special Ops mode. If you have enjoyed any recent games with cooperative gameplay, this is where you will find yourself coming back to. There are five sets of “Spec Ops” challenges, starting with Alpha. As you complete missions and earn up to three stars per mission, you start to unlock more and more difficult missions in Bravo, Charlie, Delta and Echo. Each mission falls into a “classification”, such as “Assault” where you just blast your way through an enemy force to reach the end, or “Wave Defense” where you must survive several waves of various enemy threats. Despite the controversy and the multiplayer birthing pains, the bottom line is simple. Infinity Ward knows how to tell a good story. Not only that, they know how to make it fun, challenging, and keep their players coming back for more.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is set to release on October 12, 2018.

[Source: Amazon via IGN]