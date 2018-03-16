Check Out the Latest Gameplay Trailer for the Co-Op Racer Trailblazers

Developers Supergonk have released a brand new gameplay trailer for their upcoming co-op racer Trailblazers today. In the video (below), players will get a good look at how players will go head to head in the co-operative matches online, and in local two and four player split screen.

You can check out the full trailer for the game below:

According to developers Supergonk, Trailblazers is the world’s first “true, second-to-second co-operative arcade racing game,” in which players will have to paint the track and work as a team to win. Players will not only be able to paint the track in their teams colors, but also be able to use the paint as a speed boost in order to keep them in first place. For more information on the upcoming game, check out a brief description of it below:

Trailblazers is a fresh new co-operative racing title with an innovative on-track game mechanic: paint the track, boost on your color, and work as a team to win! Racing in teams of up to three-versus-three, players paint the track as they race, capturing key areas to dynamically change the racing line, then boosting on their team’s color. Racers who drive with flair and style will also amass skill points to blaze their way to victory! Players can experience the blistering high-speed action with up to six players online, or locally via split-screen for up to four local players with additional online or CPU-controlled challengers. Campaign Mode : Multiplayer thrills and single-player challenges

: Multiplayer thrills and single-player challenges A Musical Feast : Enjoy the retro-futuristic soundtrack that fits perfectly with the visual aesthetic of the game, aural soundscapes from the officially licensed soundtrack featuring artists like; Skope, Derevolutions, A.Skillz and more.

: Enjoy the retro-futuristic soundtrack that fits perfectly with the visual aesthetic of the game, aural soundscapes from the officially licensed soundtrack featuring artists like; Skope, Derevolutions, A.Skillz and more. Award Winning Artist : Gorgeous Trailblazers artwork designed by BAFTA award-winning artist Will Milton.

: Gorgeous artwork designed by BAFTA award-winning artist Will Milton. Scenic Tracks : In the race for glory, players will scorch their way through mountain ranges, lush forests and arid desert valleys in Trailblazers .

: In the race for glory, players will scorch their way through mountain ranges, lush forests and arid desert valleys in . Diverse Characters : Each driver plays a vital role in the racing community and together they unfold the story of the Trailblazers world, each having a specific role and style of driving.

: Each driver plays a vital role in the racing community and together they unfold the story of the world, each having a specific role and style of driving. Futuristic Fleet: Players can choose from a showroom of the fastest race cars in the galaxy, each with customized stats to fit every play style and track type.

Trailblazers will release sometime in May 2018.