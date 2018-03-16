How Destiny 2 Faction Rallies Will be Changing in Season 3

Next week begins the final Faction Rallies event for Season 2 of Destiny 2. Faction Rallies will be taking a break on April, being revamped before its Season 3 return in May. In this week’s Bungie blog post, the studio gave some high-level insight into how they plan to make the Faction Rallies event more rewarding and enticing for players. The Seasons team landed on five primary points they want to focus on in the Faction Rallies rework:

Pledging to a faction should be a meaningful choice.

Rewards should not be time-gated.

Faction Rallies should provide a unique gameplay experience and not simply be a reward layer on top of the existing game.

The event should grant additional insight into faction lore and goals.

It should build upon player interest in Lost Sectors and armor ornament objectives.

Time gated rewards refers to guns being trickled out to players over the course of the season, rather than all being made available up front. More than that, it seems like Bungie wants to make Destiny 2 Faction Rallies provide a unique gameplay experience along the lines of Iron Banner and other limited time events. As it currently stands, the event is little more than an excuse to do the same activities you already do in the game while earning reskinned weapons specific to each faction.

Armor ornaments were a big change to Season 2 that provided a carrot for players to chase. Bungie is going to be building on the success of that facet to drive even more player interest in the event. Insight into the lore of each faction is something that has been necessary for a long time. Outside of the lore fiends, it’s easy to wonder who the factions are beyond some surface text in talks with faction leaders.

Finally, the most interesting point is actually the first. Bungie wants to drive the point of faction selection being a meaningful choice. How that will look in the revamped Destiny 2 Faction Rallies is as of yet unclear, but the fact that they are looking at ways to drive further player interest in the event while adding depth is an exciting prospect for what it currently one of Destiny 2’s most lackluster limited time events.

[Source: Bungie]