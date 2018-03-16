Iron Harvest Successfully Funded on Kickstarter After Just 36 Hours

Developer King Art Games has announced yesterday that Iron Harvest, an upcoming RTS, has been successfully Kickstarted after less than 36 hours on the platform. The game, which will be launching for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, is billed as an “old-school RTS” and will take place in an alternate version of 1920.

You can check out some pre-alpha footage from the game below.

For more information on the upcoming title, make sure to check out some of the features from the game below:

“Walking machines” or mechs play a major role in Iron Harvest’s combat. There are about 30 different types of mechs in the game, from giant, ultra-heavy war machines to relatively quick lighter mechs.

Think of mechs as “the armoured vehicles” in the world of Iron Harvest.

There are also humanoid units with primitive exo-skeletons.

Infantry units are the most versatile units in the game. They can equip different weapons and tools to get new abilities or to change the type of damage they deal. A standard infantry with a rifle cannot harm a mech, but the very same infantry squad could find grenades, mines or hand cannons on the battlefield to change the balance of power…

Infantry units can also man weapon systems like heavy MGs, cannons and mortars on the battle field. Usually each weapon system has pro’s and con’s. Heavy MGs can cause havoc among enemy infantry but they’re pretty slow and have a build-up phase.

Infantry units are organised in squads of 5 or 6 soldiers.

All units can level up and can be healed/repaired. It makes sense to keep your experienced units alive instead of building new ones.

Iron Harvest currently has no release information, but we’ll make sure to keep you updated as it becomes available.