Read the Dragon Ball FighterZ Update 1.05 patch notes

Dragon Ball FighterZ Update 1.05 Released, View Patch Notes

Dragon Ball FighterZ update 1.05 is now available to download, and it brings with it some major changes. Not only has the rematch system been changed for Ranked and Casual World Match play, but several characters have seen balancing updates. For example, a bug with Captain Ginyu has been fixed so “Ginyu Force members [will no longer] collide with the opponent character and sometimes interrupts the latter’s attacks.”

Check out the complete Dragon Ball FighterZ update 1.05 patch notes below:

Modes Replay Channel: To enable implementation of the below gameplay adjustments (see “Gameplay” section), recorded data from Replay Channel will be erased

Changed rematch system to 3 matches in both Ranked and Casual World Match Ring Matches: Improved match-making and server stability Gameplay SSGSS Goku: Fixed a bug that makes “x10 Kaioken Kamehameha” combo continue even if the opponent gets away from the attack

Fixed a bug that makes Saibamen collide with the opponent character and sometimes interrupts the latter’s attacks All Characters Fixed a bug that makes characters float in the air if Dragon Rush Clash happens when landing from mid-air back step Fixed a bug that makes main characters say the wrong name when calling a Z-Change or Z-Assist Fixed a bug that alters the hit box of Z-Assist characters under certain circumstances

Hit / SSGSS Goku / SSGSS Vegeta: Fixed a bug that triggers Z-Change voice over dialogues instead of Z-Assist ones New Features Z-Union: Added Z-Union feature that enables players to join “Unions” (fan clubs) of their favorite character and get special rewards. And the longer you stay in a Union, the better the rewards become.

Added the possibility to leave the Lobby by using the stairs at the entrance Offline Lobby: Added option to enter the Offline Lobby from title screen

Dragon Ball FighterZ update 1.05 is available now.