New Sonic Racing Game Teased by SEGA, Watch the Trailer

A new Sonic the Hedgehog racing game is in the works if this new teaser is any indication. SEGA released a new video on social media today showing off a shadowed logo of an upcoming game, and it appears to be racing-related judging by all of the not-so-subtle engine revving going on. Details are currently scarce, but we should expect to learn more soon.

Recently rumors surfaced that developer Sumo Digital, who previously did two Sonic & SEGA All-Stars Racing titles on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, were working on a new game. No developer was revealed in the short teaser, but this might be a case of where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

Either way, check out the new Sonic racing PS4 trailer below:

[ TOP SECRET ] pic.twitter.com/OVQ6n77Rh4 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) March 16, 2018

The last time Sonic and friends competed in some friendly racing it was in 2012’s Sonic & SEGA All-Stars Racing Transformed. Here’s what Alex Osborn had to say about the racing title:

The handful of courses I played had me skidding across solid earth one minute and cutting through water the next. The transitions were seamless and beautiful, as I found myself eagerly waiting for another terrain change to see how the different vehicles would transform. The controls were tight and responsive and, let me tell you, that means a lot coming from me. Racing games are hardly my forte, but I found All-Stars Racing Transformed to be an incredibly intuitive and accessible experience. I managed to squeeze in a couple of races, but if I wasn’t pressed for time, I definitely would have wanted to try out even more of the characters and courses because I was having so much fun.

The currently untitled Sonic racing PS4 game does not have a release date.