Kingdom Come: Deliverance Update 1.05 Out Now, Read the Patch Notes

Kingdom Come: Deliverance update 1.05 is now available on PlayStation 4. The hefty 15GB download features a ton of changes, including the addition of a “Save and Exit” feature. It also improves lockpicking, pickpocketing, and has a ton of other gameplay tweaks.

Check out the complete Kingdom Come: Deliverance update 1.05 patch notes below:

The game now has Save and Exit feature.

Saving is much more robust and saves won’t get corrupted even if the game crashes while saving.

Performance improved LoD switching tweaked, reducing pop-in and improving texture streaming. Stuttering in some areas reduced. Slightly smoother framerate on Vsync 30. (Consoles and some PCs)

Improved lockpicking New interface design makes it much easier to hold the sweet spot while turning the lock. Easy and Very Easy trunks are now easier to lockpick when playing with controller. (Mouse difficulty unchanged)

Improved pickpocketing You will no longer get caught if you stop at the beginning of the minigame. (Unless someone sees you) The risk indicator is now much more precise. When green, you are sure not to get caught.

Alchemy bench will no longer shoot you into the air.

The last quest with Lord Capon is now visible on the map when he is ready to assign it to you.

Guards won’t frisk you so often.

Your horse shouldn’t get stuck when jumping fences.

Horse items are cleaned along with player items in bathhouses.

You can see when looking at a bed whether it will save your game.

You can sleep on beds without having to sit down first.

Levelling up stealth by sneaking past enemies is more consistent.

Sneaking past sleeping NPCs is now easier.

Some easily accessible trunks with extremely good loot have been removed.

Cave mushrooms can now be found in many other damp places.

You can no longer autocook potions that you haven’t brewed by hand at least once before.

German voiceovers will no longer cut off in mid-sentence in cutscenes.

Late game player strength tweaked Some combat perks that were unintentionally overpowered were tuned down. Weapons scale less with high-level stats. It should now be much harder to kill high-level enemies with one hit. (Unless they’re helmetless. Stupid Runt…)

Other combat system tweaks “Untargeted attack” exploit fixed. Enemy combat archery AI improved. Guards now react to combat more aggressively. And many other minor tweaks.

(PC only) It is now possible to select different types of anti-aliasing.

(PC only) It is now possible to set VSync to 30 or 60, or disable it completely.

(PC only) Steam Cloud saving enabled.

And over 300 other fixes in various quests.

Improved CPU load balancing – better performance.

Turkish subtitles added.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance update 1.05 is available now.