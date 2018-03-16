PSLS  •  DLC & Patches  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Update 1.05 Out Now, Read the Patch Notes

March 16, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

Kingdom Come Deliverance Update 1.05 Patch Notes

Kingdom Come: Deliverance update 1.05 is now available on PlayStation 4. The hefty 15GB download features a ton of changes, including the addition of a “Save and Exit” feature. It also improves lockpicking, pickpocketing, and has a ton of other gameplay tweaks.

Check out the complete Kingdom Come: Deliverance update 1.05 patch notes below:

  • The game now has Save and Exit feature.
  • Saving is much more robust and saves won’t get corrupted even if the game crashes while saving.
  • Performance improved
    • LoD switching tweaked, reducing pop-in and improving texture streaming.
    • Stuttering in some areas reduced.
    • Slightly smoother framerate on Vsync 30. (Consoles and some PCs)
  • Improved lockpicking
    • New interface design makes it much easier to hold the sweet spot while turning the lock.
    • Easy and Very Easy trunks are now easier to lockpick when playing with controller. (Mouse difficulty unchanged)
  • Improved pickpocketing
    • You will no longer get caught if you stop at the beginning of the minigame. (Unless someone sees you)
    • The risk indicator is now much more precise. When green, you are sure not to get caught.
  • Alchemy bench will no longer shoot you into the air.
  • The last quest with Lord Capon is now visible on the map when he is ready to assign it to you.
  • Guards won’t frisk you so often.
  • Your horse shouldn’t get stuck when jumping fences.
  • Horse items are cleaned along with player items in bathhouses.
  • You can see when looking at a bed whether it will save your game.
  • You can sleep on beds without having to sit down first.
  • Levelling up stealth by sneaking past enemies is more consistent.
  • Sneaking past sleeping NPCs is now easier.
  • Some easily accessible trunks with extremely good loot have been removed.
  • Cave mushrooms can now be found in many other damp places.
  • You can no longer autocook potions that you haven’t brewed by hand at least once before.
  • German voiceovers will no longer cut off in mid-sentence in cutscenes.
  • Late game player strength tweaked
    • Some combat perks that were unintentionally overpowered were tuned down.
    • Weapons scale less with high-level stats.
    • It should now be much harder to kill high-level enemies with one hit. (Unless they’re helmetless. Stupid Runt…)
  • Other combat system tweaks
    • “Untargeted attack” exploit fixed.
    • Enemy combat archery AI improved.
    • Guards now react to combat more aggressively.
    • And many other minor tweaks.
  • (PC only) It is now possible to select different types of anti-aliasing.
  • (PC only) It is now possible to set VSync to 30 or 60, or disable it completely.
  • (PC only) Steam Cloud saving enabled.
  • And over 300 other fixes in various quests.
  • Improved CPU load balancing – better performance.
  • Turkish subtitles added.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance update 1.05 is available now.

