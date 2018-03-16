Kingdom Come: Deliverance Update 1.05 Out Now, Read the Patch Notes
Kingdom Come: Deliverance update 1.05 is now available on PlayStation 4. The hefty 15GB download features a ton of changes, including the addition of a “Save and Exit” feature. It also improves lockpicking, pickpocketing, and has a ton of other gameplay tweaks.
Check out the complete Kingdom Come: Deliverance update 1.05 patch notes below:
- The game now has Save and Exit feature.
- Saving is much more robust and saves won’t get corrupted even if the game crashes while saving.
- Performance improved
- LoD switching tweaked, reducing pop-in and improving texture streaming.
- Stuttering in some areas reduced.
- Slightly smoother framerate on Vsync 30. (Consoles and some PCs)
- Improved lockpicking
- New interface design makes it much easier to hold the sweet spot while turning the lock.
- Easy and Very Easy trunks are now easier to lockpick when playing with controller. (Mouse difficulty unchanged)
- Improved pickpocketing
- You will no longer get caught if you stop at the beginning of the minigame. (Unless someone sees you)
- The risk indicator is now much more precise. When green, you are sure not to get caught.
- Alchemy bench will no longer shoot you into the air.
- The last quest with Lord Capon is now visible on the map when he is ready to assign it to you.
- Guards won’t frisk you so often.
- Your horse shouldn’t get stuck when jumping fences.
- Horse items are cleaned along with player items in bathhouses.
- You can see when looking at a bed whether it will save your game.
- You can sleep on beds without having to sit down first.
- Levelling up stealth by sneaking past enemies is more consistent.
- Sneaking past sleeping NPCs is now easier.
- Some easily accessible trunks with extremely good loot have been removed.
- Cave mushrooms can now be found in many other damp places.
- You can no longer autocook potions that you haven’t brewed by hand at least once before.
- German voiceovers will no longer cut off in mid-sentence in cutscenes.
- Late game player strength tweaked
- Some combat perks that were unintentionally overpowered were tuned down.
- Weapons scale less with high-level stats.
- It should now be much harder to kill high-level enemies with one hit. (Unless they’re helmetless. Stupid Runt…)
- Other combat system tweaks
- “Untargeted attack” exploit fixed.
- Enemy combat archery AI improved.
- Guards now react to combat more aggressively.
- And many other minor tweaks.
- (PC only) It is now possible to select different types of anti-aliasing.
- (PC only) It is now possible to set VSync to 30 or 60, or disable it completely.
- (PC only) Steam Cloud saving enabled.
- And over 300 other fixes in various quests.
- Improved CPU load balancing – better performance.
- Turkish subtitles added.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance update 1.05 is available now.