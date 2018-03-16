Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Will Launch in May for PlayStation 4

NeocoreGames has announced this week that Warhammer 40,000: Inquistor – Martyr will release on May 11, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The action RPG set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe has been in development for three years, but the team behind it have said it’s nearly done now, and with a release date pegged for May, it seems they’re right on track.

You can check out a trailer for the game below:

For more information on the upcoming game, check out a description of the game below:

The first Action-RPG set in the grim future of the 41st Millennium takes the genre to its next level: an open-world sandbox game with a persistent universe with a huge variety of missions, tactical, brutal combat encounters in destructible environments and a storyline influenced by the community of players. Use the cover system for tactical advantage, shoot off limbs and perform executions in epic boss battles and become a Protector of any solar systems with your glorious actions! Forge your own playstyle with different character classes and specializations: hold your ground with the Crusader Inquisitor while enemies close in on you, bring in your finesse and cunning with the Death Cult Assassin background, or use the unspeakable powers of the Warp with the Primaris Psyker background. Choose from three specializations for each classes that fit your playstyle. Explore the Star Map of the vast Caligari Sector, travel in different subsectors and explore an immense amount of solar systems, visit a growing number of unique points of interests: investigate on different planets with distinctive terrain conditions, fight your way through corridors of infested Void Stations, abandoned Star Forts and other diverse environments!

