Watch Futaba Get Funky in the Latest Persona 5: Dancing Star Night Trailer

Atlus just put out a new trailer for their upcoming rhythm game Persona 5: Dancing Star Night. The minute-long video focuses on one of the game’s characters: the hacker Futaba. Give the video a watch to see just how the youngest member of the Phantom Thieves gets down when she isn’t stealing the hearts of others. Persona 5: Dancing Star Night will release May 24, 2018 in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

Check out the new Persona 5: Dancing Star Night Futaba trailer below:

View the Persona 5: Dancing Star Night tracklist below:

Rivers in the Desert

Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There (Jazztronik Remix)

Keeper of Lust

Blooming Villain (Atlus Konishi Remix)

Hoshi to Bokura to (Tofubeats Remix)

Tokyo Daylight (Atlus Kozuka Remix)

Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There

Rivers in the Desert (Mito Remix)

Blooming of Villain

Life Goes On

Price

Whims of Fate (Yukihiro Fuktomi Remix)

Beneath the Mask (KAIEN Remix)

Will Power (Shacho Remix)

Last Surprise (Taku Takahashi Remix)

Haha no Ita Hibi (Atlus Kitajoh Remix)

Life Will Change (Atlus Meguro Remix)

Jaldabaoth~Our Beginning

Last Surprise

Life Will Change

GROOVY

One Nightbreak

Rivers in the Desert (Persona Super Live P-Sound Bomb2017)

Hoshi to Bokura to

Last Surprise (Jazztronik Remix)

If you’re interested in importing the rhythm game, you can do so over at Play-Asia (PlayStation 4 version, PlayStation Vita). Use the code “PSLIFE” to save $3 on your order.