Watch Futaba Get Funky in the Latest Persona 5: Dancing Star Night Trailer
Atlus just put out a new trailer for their upcoming rhythm game Persona 5: Dancing Star Night. The minute-long video focuses on one of the game’s characters: the hacker Futaba. Give the video a watch to see just how the youngest member of the Phantom Thieves gets down when she isn’t stealing the hearts of others. Persona 5: Dancing Star Night will release May 24, 2018 in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.
Check out the new Persona 5: Dancing Star Night Futaba trailer below:
View the Persona 5: Dancing Star Night tracklist below:
- Rivers in the Desert
- Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There (Jazztronik Remix)
- Keeper of Lust
- Blooming Villain (Atlus Konishi Remix)
- Hoshi to Bokura to (Tofubeats Remix)
- Tokyo Daylight (Atlus Kozuka Remix)
- Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There
- Rivers in the Desert (Mito Remix)
- Blooming of Villain
- Life Goes On
- Price
- Whims of Fate (Yukihiro Fuktomi Remix)
- Beneath the Mask (KAIEN Remix)
- Will Power (Shacho Remix)
- Last Surprise (Taku Takahashi Remix)
- Haha no Ita Hibi (Atlus Kitajoh Remix)
- Life Will Change (Atlus Meguro Remix)
- Jaldabaoth~Our Beginning
- Last Surprise
- Life Will Change
- GROOVY
- One Nightbreak
- Rivers in the Desert (Persona Super Live P-Sound Bomb2017)
- Hoshi to Bokura to
- Last Surprise (Jazztronik Remix)
If you’re interested in importing the rhythm game, you can do so over at Play-Asia (PlayStation 4 version, PlayStation Vita). Use the code “PSLIFE” to save $3 on your order.