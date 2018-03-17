PSLS  •  Deals  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Huge GameStop Sales Begin This Weekend, PS4 Games Discounted

March 17, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

GameStop is kicking off their Play Days sale this weekend. Starting on March 18, consumers will be able to get a ton of games and accessories at a discounted price. The sales will last an entire week and will come to an end on March 24, 2018.

Check out the full list of GameStop sales below:

Hardware & Accessories

  • Buy any new Xbox One X and get Sea of Thieves FREE (March 18-24)
  • Save $10 on all new Xbox One Wireless Controllers
  • Save up to $10 on select Nintendo Switch accessories

Pre-Owned & Trade

  • Save on pre-owned Nintendo system bundles, including 2 pre-owned games under $20 (begins March 19)
  • Extra $20 credit when you trade 3 Nintendo Switch games (begins March 19)
    4 for $20 on all pre-owned games $9.99 or under
  • Bounceback offer: 10% off ALL pre-owned games after purchase of any PLAY DAYS sale product

Game Deals: Save up to $30 (games available for Xbox and PS4, unless otherwise stated)

Game Deals: Save up to $20 (Available for Xbox and PS4, unless otherwise stated)

Toys & Collectibles20% off select collectibles:

  • Pokémon tins & boxes, Roblox toys, Hatchimals and Minecraft toys, board games and more
  • Buy 3 get 1 FREE Pokémon trading card booster packs
  • Buy 1 get 1 50% off on Fingerlings
  • 3 for $30 POP! vinyl figures
  • Buy 3 get 1 FREE all blind bags

These GameStop sales last from March 18 through 24.

