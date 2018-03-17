Huge GameStop Sales Begin This Weekend, PS4 Games Discounted
GameStop is kicking off their Play Days sale this weekend. Starting on March 18, consumers will be able to get a ton of games and accessories at a discounted price. The sales will last an entire week and will come to an end on March 24, 2018.
Check out the full list of GameStop sales below:
Hardware & Accessories
- Buy any new Xbox One X and get Sea of Thieves FREE (March 18-24)
- Save $10 on all new Xbox One Wireless Controllers
- Save up to $10 on select Nintendo Switch accessories
Pre-Owned & Trade
- Save on pre-owned Nintendo system bundles, including 2 pre-owned games under $20 (begins March 19)
- Extra $20 credit when you trade 3 Nintendo Switch games (begins March 19)
4 for $20 on all pre-owned games $9.99 or under
- Bounceback offer: 10% off ALL pre-owned games after purchase of any PLAY DAYS sale product
Game Deals: Save up to $30 (games available for Xbox and PS4, unless otherwise stated)
- Grand Theft Auto V: $29.99
- Madden 18: $29.99
- Destiny 2: $29.99 (also available for PC)
- Overwatch G.O.T.Y.: $29.99
- Star Wars Battlefront II: $29.99 (Standard & Deluxe editions)
- FIFA 18: $29.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy: $29.99
- L.A. Noire: $29.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch for $39.99)
- Scribblenauts Showdown: $19.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch)
- LEGO Ninjago: $19.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch)
Game Deals: Save up to $20 (Available for Xbox and PS4, unless otherwise stated)
- NBA 2K18: $39.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch)
- Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y.: $39.99
- Wolfenstein II: $39.99
- Monster Hunter: World: $44.99
- Call of Duty WWII: $49.99 (also available for PC)
Toys & Collectibles20% off select collectibles:
- Pokémon tins & boxes, Roblox toys, Hatchimals and Minecraft toys, board games and more
- Buy 3 get 1 FREE Pokémon trading card booster packs
- Buy 1 get 1 50% off on Fingerlings
- 3 for $30 POP! vinyl figures
- Buy 3 get 1 FREE all blind bags
These GameStop sales last from March 18 through 24.