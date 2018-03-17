Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time Launches This May, Opening Cinematic Released

Following a delay and little communication, Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced that Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time will launch on May 15 in North America and Europe. The game will be available on PlayStation 4 and PC digitally.

Those who pre-order via the PlayStation Store will receive an official theme and the Magic Knight Grand Charion mini game.

Bandai Namco has also released the game’s opening cinematic, which you can check out above.

An official description is as follows:

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time is a heart-pounding 3D action JRPG beat ‘em up featuring an original storyline carved from the popular anime series by Studio Trigger, a Tokyo-based anime production company; now streaming exclusively on Netflix. Having been inspired by a famous witch named Shiny Chariot, an ordinary girl named Atsuko (Akko) Kagari enrolls at Luna Nova Magical Academy, a prestigious school for young girls training to become witches. Before starting summer vacation, Akko and her new classmates find out about an inexplicable phenomenon at Luna Nova caused by the Seven Wonders, which has been passed down for several centuries. Now it’s up to Akko as she takes on the adventure to unravel the mystery surrounding the Seven Wonders. Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time features main characters from the anime and original storylines for players to explore as they make their way through Luna Nova Magical Academy. Magic, friendship, adventure and mystery will be the elements of this brand new JRPG.

