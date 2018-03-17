Dungeon Crawler The Mage’s Tale Coming to PSVR

inXile Entertainment has announced that its VR dungeon crawler RPG, The Mage’s Tale, is headed to PlayStation VR. Set in between the events of The Bard’s Tale III: Thief of Fate and the upcoming The Bard’s Tale IV, the game offers 10+ hours of play time during which players can craft hundreds of spells, explore dungeons, solve puzzles, and battle various creatures.

An overview provided by inXile is as follows:

Welcome, oh apprentice of the mystic arts! The corrupt wizard Gaufroi has kidnapped your master, Mage Alguin, and only you have any hope of saving him. To win the day, you will need to explore ten deadly dungeons – including the maze-like sewers of Skara Brae and the horrific living tombs of the bloodthirsty Charn – decipher mind-bending puzzles, avoid terrifying traps, and vanquish hordes of vicious monsters. But worry not! You wield raw elemental power in the palm of your hand, allowing you to sling gouts of flame, javelins of ice, arcs of lightning, and swirling tempests, which can finish off any fiend that stands in your way – from the snarkiest goblin to the burliest giant. As you delve deeper into the depths, you will discover and master forgotten secrets, ancient lore, and powerful spell reagents with which you can craft increasingly exotic spells to defeat even greater foes. You may be an apprentice now, but to save your master, this must become your Mage’s Tale.

We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced. In the meantime, you can check out a Vive launch trailer above.