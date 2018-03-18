Latest Assassin’s Creed Origins Patch Includes Numerous Fixes for The Curse of the Pharaohs

Assassin’s Creed Origins patch 1.4.1 is available to download across all platforms. Weighing 4.1 GB on the PlayStation 4, the update includes numerous fixes for The Curse of the Pharaohs DLC, gameplay improvements for the base game, and much more.

Full patch notes are as follows:

The Curse of the Pharaohs Quest Fixed a black screen issue that could occur after loading the game during the “Rites of Anubis” quest

Fixed an issue during “Crocodile Tears” quest that would display a wrong suggested level for one of the quest objectives

Fixed an issue preventing snakes to spawn with during the quest “Soured Libations”

Fixed an issue where the textures could sometimes disappear under certain circumstances in the “Idol Hands” quest

Fixed an issue during the “No Honor Amongst Thebes” quest that could cause the playable character to be stuck in freefall animation

Fixed an issue where the blacksmith in the “Burnt Offerings” quest would not unmount the horse after the playable character rescues him

Fixed an issue where the waypoint for “The Theban Triad” quest would be missing when the quest is being tracked

Fixed an issue during the “Blood in the Water” quest where predator animals would disappear when the playable character is getting desynchronized

Fixed an issue where the NPC would not follow the playable character when the Swenett outpost is being completed before the “National treasure” quest

Fixed an issue that causes the wisps to be duplicated in a cutscene during the “The King of Kings” quest

Fixed an issue that could prevent the “A Necessary Evil” quest from being completed when reloading the objective immediately upon collecting the quest item

Fixed an issue where Bayek could become invincible during the Aaru afterlife boss fight when certain requirements are being met

Fixed an issue during the “Protect Tahemet” objective that could result in various issues during the cutscene

Fixed an issue where the playable character could get stuck when trying to unmount in the cave during the “Love or Duty” quest

Fixed an issue that could prevent players from interacting with a clue during the “Master of the Secret Things” quest

Fixed an issue with the response time of Djehuty’s NPC guard during the “Find and Rescue Djehuty” objective

Fixed various animation issues of NPCs and Bayek during various side quest dialogues

Fixed an issue during the investigation objective of “The Lady of Grace” quest that could prevent players from interacting with the NPC when using firebombs close-by

Fixed an issue where an objective icon during the “A Pharaoh’s Hemset” quest could be missing

Fixed an issue where objectives could sometimes disappear from the game after completing “The King of Kings” or “The Curse of the Pharaohs” quests Activities Fixed an issue preventing the player to complete the Yebu location when completing the quest “Unfair Trade” Gameplay Unlock the “Servant of Amun” outfit retroactively to players that completed the “Shield or Blade” quest prior to the fix

Improved transitions from Afterlife regions to Thebes

Improved the behavior of enemy NPCs

Improved the behavior of Scorpions in the Afterlife regions

Fixed an issue with the Pharaoh’s Shadows when attempting to eliminate them with the overpower ability of a regular sword weapon

Fixed an issue with the Tahemet NPC where she would follow her schedule after rescuing her

Fixed an issue during the final boss fight that could cause the enemy NPC to be unable to move

Fixed an issue with the “Morning Sun” bow that would not be upgraded properly to Level 45 when using the save game boosting option

Fixed an issue with the voice output of the Brute enemies when they are being set on fire

Fixed an issue where the portal to the Afterlife might not work as intended under certain circumstances

Fixed an issue where the playable character could get desynchronized while Tutankhamun’s shadow is engaged in battle with another enemy NPC

Fixed an issue with the Scorpions in Serqet’s chamber that could prevent them from reaching the playable character User Interface Fixed an image displacement issue when transitioning between Afterlife and Thebes

Fixed various text formatting inconsistencies in dialogues

Fixed an issue where the “Curse of the Pharaohs” progression could remain stuck at 97% in the Atlas view

Updated the video showcasing the dash boost ability World Fixed a visual issue with the Abyssal Steed when leaving a Pharaoh’s Shadow fight area

Fixed an issue that could cause vultures in the monument afterlife region to fly in one place

Fixed an issue with missing flags at the temple in Luxor

Fixed an issue that could cause the afterlife regions to be visible in the Thebes region under certain circumstances

Adjusted the position of a lootable source in the Apep Khat location The Hidden Ones Fixed various NPC spawning issues Discovery Tour Reduced the repetitiveness of the ambiance dialogues

Disabled Senu’s top attack ability in the Discovery Tour

Fixed an issue with the NPC animation when the Natron Tour is started with a child character

Fixed an issue that caused from statues during the Siege of Alexandria Tour to appear with a low-quality texture

Fixed an issue with the display of photos taken in the main game that would appear in the Discovery Tour map

Fixed Fast Travel being aborted if the player moved the camera focus away from the activation point

Corrected various typos in the French localization

Corrected some typos in the Discovery Tour timeline

[PC] Corrected some formatting issues in the menu when Russian localization is being used Main Game

Quest Fixed an issue where players could remain stuck if they interact with Reda during the “Reach the vault” objective

Fixed an issue that could cause the Lanista to traverse Cyrene and not remain at the arena after completing the “Pax Romana” quest

Fixed an issue during the “Predator to Prey” quest that could cause the enemy NPC to appear in ragdoll state

Fixed an issue with Nikias NPC during “Wild Ride” quest that could sometimes result in the NPC getting stuck

Fixed an issue with the objective for the “A Dream of Ashes” quest which happened to display two quest objectives instead of only one Gameplay Fixed an issue that would allow enemy NPCs to spawn indefinitely

Fixed an issue where the playable character could sometimes get dragged into the overpower attack of a captain when he is engaged in a fight with another enemy NPC

[PC] Fixed an issue where players could move during some dialogue cutscenes when using the auto movement key

Fixed an animation issue with Viridovix during the Brothers arena boss fight

Fixed an issue with the “Cobra Royale” Hunter bow that could not be obtained with the Heka Chests

Fixed an issue where Bayek becomes invisible under certain circumstances when wearing the “Servant of Amun” outfit User Interface Corrected the French localization for “borrowing” a felucca

Corrected a typo in the German localization during the Ancient Mechanism dialogue in the ‘Tomb of Khufu’ World Fixed an issue with the Rainbow visuals of the Unicorn & Unicamel Graphics & Audio [Xbox One] Fixed an issue with background music that would sometimes not playing when using language packs

Fixed an audio issue that could prevent systemic audio from playing when the Planetarium quest is being tracked System Fixed an issue that could cause players to get stuck in an infinite loading screen

[PC] Fixed an issue with the FOV that could sometimes cause the camera to twitch in the menu

[PC] Fixed an issue that could allow players to access the Benchmark tool when the game is still installing

Fixed a black screen issue that could occur when the game crashed during the “Rebel Strike” quest

[Source: Ubisoft]