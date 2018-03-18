BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle European Release Confirmed, Out This Summer

We’ve had a US launch date for BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle for a while now but it wasn’t until this weekend that a European release was confirmed. Folks in the region will be pleased to note that PQube has teamed up with Arc System Works to publish the game for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch this summer. A release date wasn’t announced, however.

In case you missed it, here’s an official overview:

Lay the smack down in style with BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle, the spectacular new 2vs2 brawler from legendary fighting game creators, Arc System Works. Universes collide as you form your team from the most popular characters from BlazBlue, Under Night In-Birth, Persona 4 Arena and, for the first time ever in a fighting game, Rooster Teeth’s popular anime, RWBY. Prepare for a fighting game experience that is deep and strategic but easy to control, featuring a simplified input combat system, and accessibility for new players, so more players can truly enjoy the thrill of fighting game competition. Discover a satisfying high-octane 2D fighting game experience for everyone in BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle, designed from the ground up to create an exciting 2vs2 fighter with a focus on gorgeous visuals, spectacular action, and fierce multiplayer action.

We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced. In North America, the game will launch on June 5.